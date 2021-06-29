DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

