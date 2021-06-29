Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 20,750 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -350.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.