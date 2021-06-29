Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 7,727 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 224,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

