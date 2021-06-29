Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,534,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,216,000 after acquiring an additional 69,917 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

