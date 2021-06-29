Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Cap of $6.81 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00138838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00164299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,917.40 or 1.01065232 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.