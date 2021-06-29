Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,039,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

