DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,326. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

