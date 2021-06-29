DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.