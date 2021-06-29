Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,303,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

