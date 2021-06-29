Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,745,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

