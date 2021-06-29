Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 211.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

