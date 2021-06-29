Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 352.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The Toro stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.66. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.