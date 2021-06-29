Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

