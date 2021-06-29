Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.15 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

