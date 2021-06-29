Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.