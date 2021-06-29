ECOSC Reaches One Day Volume of $362.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a market cap of $8,614.64 and approximately $362.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOSC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

