EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

