EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

