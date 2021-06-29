eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Investment analysts at Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $$7.34 during trading on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.