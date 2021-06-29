eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Investment analysts at Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $$7.34 during trading on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
