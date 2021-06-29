Edward M. Jr. Weil Sells 32,653 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 801,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,374. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.