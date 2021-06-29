Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ESALY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

