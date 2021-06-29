Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ESALY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
