Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

