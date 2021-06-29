Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of ESTC opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

