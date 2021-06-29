Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 28,207 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $103,801.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ELVT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,402. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

