Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 28,207 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $103,801.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ELVT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,402. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
