Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.94. 34,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

