eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 5,502 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $19,697.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 6,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $23,335.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,197.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,060,926.75.

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 675,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

