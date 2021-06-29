Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 44,000 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.53 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.05.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.