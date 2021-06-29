Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 11,588 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.