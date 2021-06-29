Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

