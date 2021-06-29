Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Lumentum worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

