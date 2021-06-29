Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 198,070 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of AECOM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

