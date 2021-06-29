Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

