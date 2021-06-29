Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum China were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

