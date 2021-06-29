Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $11.86 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

