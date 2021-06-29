Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.82. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 27,343 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on EXK. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $998.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

