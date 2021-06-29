Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Enel Américas worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIA opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

