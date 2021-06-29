Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $51,154.48.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Shares of Energy Services of America stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.