Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 16,128,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,360,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $48,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

