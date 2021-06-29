Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 270.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Momo were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 222,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Momo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Momo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Momo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.