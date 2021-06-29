Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 251.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copa were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of CPA opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

