Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $41,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

