Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,938 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DouYu International by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 139,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $17,246,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

