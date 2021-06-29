Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58. Entegris has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

