Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

EFSC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. 123,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,819. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

