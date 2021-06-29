Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $7.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 7,955,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,538,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

