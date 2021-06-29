EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 44.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. 9,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,177. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

