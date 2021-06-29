Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $141.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.82. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

