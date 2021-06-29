Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.020-$12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-$3.000 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.35. 1,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

