Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.920-$3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-$12.460 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.