Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ETON opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.27. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,874,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,105,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

